TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives $48.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCBK opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.54. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 30.61%. On average, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

