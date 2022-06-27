Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives $17.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,345,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,900 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,541,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tricon Residential by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,471,000 after acquiring an additional 322,054 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

