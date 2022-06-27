Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TCN opened at C$13.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$12.20 and a 12 month high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$175.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.6204708 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities cut Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.44.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

