Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,460 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 2.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 22,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,743 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Truist Financial by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

