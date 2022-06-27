Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.78.

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $40.22.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

