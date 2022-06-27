Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.4% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,225,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $215.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

