uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.59% of uniQure worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in uniQure by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after buying an additional 541,845 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $9,810,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 528.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 495,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 416,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of uniQure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $891.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on QURE. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

