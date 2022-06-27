United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $45.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.93.

United Airlines stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 40,305 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

