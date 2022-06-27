United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $183.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.22. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.