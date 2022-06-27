United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 3.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 496.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 54,917 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $183.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

