UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $495.64 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

