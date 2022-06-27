Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th.

NYSE:UHS opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.17.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

