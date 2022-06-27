Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,850 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 191.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,747,000 after buying an additional 52,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,040,000 after buying an additional 130,913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,698,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after buying an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $105.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.42.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

