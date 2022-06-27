Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 5.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,349,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,974,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.57 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11.

