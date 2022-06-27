Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,172,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

