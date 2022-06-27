Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of AIA stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.55.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.