Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,940 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises 2.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 457,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 48,518 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $530,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 141,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 75,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $36.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

