Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 50,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 268,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 344,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 476,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after buying an additional 158,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

