Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.09 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.44.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.