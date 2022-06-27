Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.99 Million Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust accounts for approximately 4.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at about $216,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $97.63 on Monday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12 month low of $95.87 and a 12 month high of $111.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

