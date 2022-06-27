Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.78% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 341,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Shares of QEMM stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $55.48 and a 12-month high of $70.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.46.

