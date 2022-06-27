Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2,083.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,659 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

NYSE VLO opened at $103.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

