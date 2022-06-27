VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Position Lowered by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,361 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 946.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,266,000 after acquiring an additional 911,438 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,115,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH opened at $228.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.83 and a 200-day moving average of $252.22. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $317.00.

