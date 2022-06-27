VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Bought by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 190.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $88.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.73 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

