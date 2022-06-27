Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $187.30 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.69 and a one year high of $210.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

