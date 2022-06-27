Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,264 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $123,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.58 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20.

