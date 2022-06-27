Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,907,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 564,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.