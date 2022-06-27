Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 16.7% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $235.25 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

