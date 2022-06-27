Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Raised by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.3% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,813,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock opened at $238.19 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.52 and a 200-day moving average of $246.34.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.