Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Marks Wealth LLC

Marks Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,585 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 15.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $49,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $344.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

