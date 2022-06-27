Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lowered by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.56 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

