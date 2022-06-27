Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $45,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.56 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

