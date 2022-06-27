Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

VOO stock opened at $360.00 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

