Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,853,000.

VTV stock opened at $133.73 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

