Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,286,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.