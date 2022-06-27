Veriti Management LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 708,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,357,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $112.88 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average of $123.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

