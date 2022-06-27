Veriti Management LLC Buys 423 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock opened at $56.18 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

