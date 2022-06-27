Veriti Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 100,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum purchased 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,227.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

