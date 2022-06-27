Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in TIM by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TIM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,299,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of TIM by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 807,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 346,292 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

TIMB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on TIM in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE TIMB opened at $11.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. TIM had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $904.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

