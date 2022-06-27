Veriti Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter.

CAAP stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $920.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 2.55. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

