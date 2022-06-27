Veriti Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLF. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $45.83 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 41.68%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

