Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 877 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Snowflake by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $151.53 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.54 and its 200 day moving average is $225.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.71.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

