Veriti Management LLC Raises Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 147,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after buying an additional 506,857 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $11.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 99.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EC. Morgan Stanley lowered Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.