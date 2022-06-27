Veriti Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ferguson by 76.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ferguson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,083,000 after acquiring an additional 95,955 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($167.20) to £130 ($159.24) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £140 ($171.48) to £114 ($139.64) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($232.73) to £145 ($177.61) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,480.71.

Shares of FERG opened at $113.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.39. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $105.58 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

