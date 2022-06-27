Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VET opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

