Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of VET opened at C$23.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.41. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.06 and a 52-week high of C$31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 6.4200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.10.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

