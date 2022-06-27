Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on July 15th

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.