Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) vs. WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Head to Head Survey

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertex and WaveDancer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $425.55 million 4.14 -$1.48 million ($0.02) -591.00 WaveDancer $15.03 million 2.15 -$1.13 million ($0.24) -7.75

WaveDancer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WaveDancer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Vertex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vertex and WaveDancer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 1 1 4 0 2.50 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vertex presently has a consensus target price of $20.42, suggesting a potential upside of 72.73%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Risk and Volatility

Vertex has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -0.93% 12.70% 4.43% WaveDancer -23.83% -33.45% -22.88%

Summary

Vertex beats WaveDancer on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About WaveDancer (Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

