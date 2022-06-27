Verus Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $495.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $465.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

