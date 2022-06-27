Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 440 Average PT from Analysts

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 440 ($5.39).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.82) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 485 ($5.94) to GBX 375 ($4.59) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 309 ($3.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 299 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 577 ($7.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £838.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 337.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 385.96.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

